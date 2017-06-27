 »   »   » Why Baahubali 2 Is A Major Milestone In The History Of Indian Cinema?

Baahubali 2 movie recently completed 50 grand days in a colossal number of 1050 screens across the world. A first of its kind for any Indian movie and Baahubali 2 has created several new records and has indeed thrashed all existing records at the Indian box office.

The visual spectacular movie which released on April 28, hit the screens with massive fanfare and expectations and the output of the movie ensured an extreme Wow factor amongst the audience.



The delighted fans and audience went ahead and gave it a repeat watch in theatres. The movie was released in 9000 screens worldwide while India along bagging a lion's share of 6500 screens.



Here are some of the dominant records created by Baahubali.



1. Highest opening day where the gross stood at a whopping 144 Cr



2. Worldwide day 1 gross amassed a massive figure of 217 Cr



3. Biggest ever worldwide weekend collection with 522 Cr



4. Fastest 500 and 700 Cr movie of the country



5. First ever Indian movie to surpass the 800-1500 Cr mark at the box office



6. Highest grosser in all Indian states expect Kerala where the movies stands in the second position



7. An industry hit in Nepal



8. The total worldwide gross tally now stands at over 1650Cr



With Aamir Khan's Dangal beating the box office at China, the makers of Baahubali franchise are pretty sure about the movie's performance in the China box office.



The Aamir Khan Starrer movie has crossed the 2000-Crore mark. With Dangal opening bigger China market for Indian cinema, Baahubali 2 could be seen making wonders and the movie is geared up to release in over 4000 screens on September 2.



A decent gross of 40 Million would ensure a humongous 2000 Cr mark for Baahubali 2 worldwide.



Meanwhile, the Thalaiva of Indian cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.O, being directed by Shankar was pushed from 2017 Diwali to 25th Jan 2018. The stupendous success of Baahubali has made the makers of Shankar's extravaganza invest more time and money on the VFX quality in order to make in big by all yardstick.



Name it the way you want, at the end of the day, a trendsetting path has definitely been set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. The movie has made the country's directors to wear a special thinking hat and the producers of the movie to change the business dynamics of film-making.