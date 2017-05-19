SPOILERS ALERT! Top Goosebump Moments From Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
There were several goosebump moments in Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2. We give you a chance to relive some of them.
Warning! Please refrain from scrolling down if in case you are yet to catch up with the visual extravaganza in theatres.
If Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is scoring over all
sections of audience across the globe, then it is the repeat value
that the movie is packed with. The number of hair-raising moments
in the movie are difficult to be quantified as director SS
Rajamouli has loaded the movie with umpteen number of such
sequences. Let's just try to remember some of the top-notch
sequences which provided instant and unparalleled
Goosebumps.
Baahubali's Introduction
Though core fans can start feeling euphoric from the title card
which comes with "Oka Pranam" song, the real spine-chilling moment
starts when Sivagami, being escorted by Kattappa and her battalion
force, walks barefoot with a pot of fire on her head inside the
temple premises as part of a ritual.
Subjects of the Kingdom welcome her by showering the pathway with flowers to cushion Rajamata's barefoot. It seems like the scene moves smooth until an elephant unleashes itself and goes on a rampage. Panic stricken crowd runs helter skelter and the entire scene appears chaotic. Despite the proceedings, Sivagami is left undeterred who continues with her ritual going head-on with the maverick elephant.
This is when our protagonist enters the scene. Baahubali pulls a
mighty chariot, breaks a gigantic door, and ensures that the
chariot collides with the elephant eventually making a trouble-free
way for his mother. This softcore action scene is followed by the
hero introduction song which shows Baahu pouring turmeric to the
wounded elephant and the same animal carrying the proposed king on
its head as a mark of respect.
Baahubali’s Love At First Sight
Baahu, who
visits Kuntala Kingdom during his tour, happens to see the
princess, Devasena and pretty much gets bowled over by her courage
and beauty. Baahu’s fight sequences alongside Katappa against the
gangsters is sure to offer Wow some feel and also makes the
audience smile through his love-filled
antics.
Kumara Varma’s Transformation
A member of Devasena's clan, Kumara Varma is shown more as a
comical character who lacks courage and bravery. However, it's
during the fight sequence that Baahubali encourages and infuses
confidence into Kumara Varma who transforms himself as a warrior
and a true Kshatriya.
Baahubali-Devasena’s Combo Fight
Till the very moment until the bandits attack Kuntala Kingdom,
Baahu is seen as normal, mediocre person by Devasena. But it is in
this scene where Devasena launches attack on Bandits making use of
her archery skills.
Much to her amusement, our proficient warrior not only launches
attack with just one arrow but instead three arrows at a time
hitting all targets spot on. Baahu as well teaches his multi
archery skills to Devasena who not only gets amused but as well
falls in love with the pride of Mahishmati.
Revealing Baahubali
Time to reveal who Shivudu a.k.a Baahubali is to the Kingdom of
Kuntala. Then comes Katappa who heaps praises on Baahubali's
accomplishments soon after Devasena torches Bahu's external attire.
The overall description of our Dynamic Baahubali makes the entire
people of the Kingdom bow down to the former with gracious respect
and admiration.
Interval Block
Probably the best hero elevation sequence where the protagonist
would neither walk in a slow motion nor mouth punch dialogues
prolonging to paragraphs to pages. It's the situation which builds
the entire vitality, and characterization of both Bhalla and Baahu
can be determined through this very single scene.
Bhalla, though the crowned King, receives a lukewarm response
from the crowd post his swearing-in as the King of Mahishmati while
Baahu, who swears-in as the Commander-In-Chief receives widespread
adulation not just from the subjects of Mahishmathi but as well
from the non-human species.
Devasena-Senapathy Tussle & Senapathy’s Head Off
The newly appointed Senapathy who is evil but happens to be an
ideal match to the King, Bhallaladeva, misbehaves with the female
subjects of the Kingdom. Our Warrior princess, Devasena, chops off
Senapathy's fingers to teach a lesson and thereby proving that she
is no less than her husband.
"Aadadani meeda cheyesthe narkalsindi vellu kaadu, thalani". If
any scene received thunderous applause and response from the
audience surpassing that of the hero/heroine introduction or the
climax sequence, then it is this scene where Baahubali chops off
Senapathy's head.
Baahubali’s King Style death
Baahubali
is executed by Katappa upon the King’s and Rajamata’s orders. The
scene gets emotional. But it’s the last stage of the scene which
sends in some high octane energy. Katappa, who goes down on his
legs, hands over the sword to Baahu where the latter swirls the
same and positions himself to respire his last breath in a majestic
King’s style.
Sivagami Introduces Mahendra Baahubali
Sivagami
sends a shocker to her subjects by announcing the death of
Amarendra Baahubali. But the crowd erupts out of joy when the
Rajamata holds the new born infant and name the new King of
Mahishmathi as Mahendra Baahubali with her base voice and
intensity.
Bhalla-Mahendra’s Face-off
This certainly is an eye feast when Mahendra and Bhalla face
each other. Standing at 6 feet, with well-built body and extreme
muscle power. Both superpowers over each other and pose a tough and
a mighty battle.
Devasena’s Majestic Walk On Bhalla’s Statue
Devasena performs the ritual which was earlier performed by
Rajamata Sivagami. Walks with a pot of fire on the head but
encounters a situation where the former would be required to cross
the bridge of fire. Then comes the fight tangle between Mahendra
& Bhalla to her rescue.
The fight brings down the giant statue of Bhalla, which
dismantles the head from the body and falls over the bridge thereby
making way for Devasena to cross over. Humiliation and disgust
expression of Bhalla as soon as Devasena steps on former's statue
ensures an erupted response from the crowd.
Do you have any other moments to add to this list? If yes, hit
our comment box!