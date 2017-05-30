 »   »   » Contain Your Excitement As Chiranjeevi-Pawan Kalyan Combo Is Set To Strike On Screen!

The talks are on, script needs to be weaved accordingly, but the producer is already on the edge to get the movie started by casting two of the biggest giants of T-Town. The dominant brothers, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, will soon be joining hands together on screen to swoon the audience.

Though the duo were spotted together for a brief stint in the Shankar Dada series, it has been an undying wish of every Mega fan to witness this deadly combo.

It all started few months ago when a noted film producer, industrialist, politician and a philanthropist, T Subbarami Reddy, dropped a surprise of producing a movie with the Mega brothers. Though he had claimed that the movie was on cards, nothing was confirmed by him concretely, as things were yet to materialize even for a small formal announcement.

However, the ace personality has revealed that the venture would kick start soon and the visual spectacle would be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Post his meeting with Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas on the sets of their current movie, PSPK25, T Subbarami Reddy said: "I am happy to share that the Mega combination will soon be hitting the floors. Both Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu are now busy with their commitments. Once they finish it off, I will be launching the movie in the grand scale. It is going to be the biggest movie of all in Telugu industry".

Sky is the limit for exuberance of fans and this movie. If the film materializes, it could be the biggest Non-Bahubali Telugu movie by all magnitude.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with the shooting of his reality show, Meelo Evaru Koteeshwarudu, and will be seen commencing his 151st movie, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, from August. Being produced under his home banner, the production house has confirmed that no budgetary constraints would be inflicted on the movie and the flick would be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy canning sequences for his 25th movie being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor who has announced his arrival into full time politics before the 2019 elections and could be seen acting in not more than a couple of movies.

With the younger brother of the clan making it all set to venture into politics by retiring from movies, one could assume that the Powerstar would as well be keen about the said project which allows him to sign off high from the celluloid world.