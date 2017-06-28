 »   »   » Dil Raju & Harish Shankar’s Request To Fans

For many reasons, Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham, is the talk of the town for the past four days. The hype and the hoopla attracted the audiences to theatres at word go and then it was the mixed talk which were doing rounds and now it's the movie's box office collections which are being discussed amongst the industry circles.

No matter what, DJ has emerged as the biggest and the career best opener for Allu Arjun and the BO numbers have come a cool breeze for the team. Producer Dil Raju had organized a 'Thank You' meet on Monday to thank the audience and fans for their unconditional love and support despite the negative reviews.



However, the thank you meet was not just restricted to a mere Thanks, but as well had a special request and a note of suggestion to the fans of all stars.



Harish Shankar



The director, who is both being praised and criticized for his work in DJ, thanked the audience and also kind of lambasted the critics. The commercial director went on to accept the fact that the social media fan war, which had already been in existence, had just spiked up due to DJ and the same trend was not healthy for the industry.



The Gabbar Singh director confessed that he himself was a fanatic to a certain star during his college phase of life and the former was seen involving himself in hero worshipping activities during movie release.



However, Harish also claimed that the fan war used to be restricted to certain level and it was more a healthy competition than compared to the existing flimsy fan wars.



He also added that emotions are to be controlled by fans as technology works equally the same for everyone. Harish criticized the style of critic writers review pattern as he felt that the critics were too harsh and less ethical over film-makers.



The director feels the need that the critics should come out with more constructive reviews which should be used as a tool by the film-makers for their upcoming movies and not as a ball of fire which eventually would be dodged by the film-makers.



Dil Raju



The passionate producer started his speech by thanking Harish Shankar and Allu Arjun for their conviction and dedication which had resulted in the biggest blockbuster in all the three personnel's respective careers.



Raju claimed that the movie had grossed 75 Cr in 4 days while the movie would be entering the 100 Cr mark in the first week itself.



The Aarya producer requested the audience to brush all reviews aside and asked them to watch the movie by themselves and be their own reviewers. He as well conveyed the fact that he had received mixed reviews from overseas and domestic circuits which were contrasting and had no similarities between them.



He also requested the audience to keep aside the ongoing fan war saga and support Telugu cinema in totality for the industry to flourish as he claimed that DJ has been seen a big force by Mumbai trade analysts which had given some serious threat to Salman Khan's Tubelight in terms of Day 1 collections.