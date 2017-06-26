 »   »   » Duvvada Jagannadham Box Office Collection: Best Opening Ever For Allu Arjun

Amidst much fanfare and expectations, Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham, released across the globe. However, the movie opened to mixed talk from the audience and not so appealing review from the critics. The movie has been criticised for its pale and outdated script that has been labelled as yet another commercial movie from Harish Shankar.

The initial talk has not deterred the prospects of DJ opening day collections at the box office. The Allu Arjun-starrer has opened to some fabulous numbers and is now the career highest and best opening for the Stylish Star.



Allu Arjun, who is on a roll after the hat-trick of successes, might not be able to strike it four in a row with DJ, due to its unanimous negative talk. The movie had all chances of striking it big at the box office due to relatively no big releases post Baahubali 2 and for the added edge of the extended market post Baahubali.



Due to the very same said reasons, DJ, had made a cool pre-release business of over a 100 Cr and now, recovery of 80 Cr from theatricals alone seems to be a daunting task.



DJ, on Day 1 has grossed a whopping 24 Cr in AP/TG circuits while the distributor share stands at 18.36 Cr. The very interesting fact is that the collection of Nizam region. Nizam alone has earned a share of 4.95 Cr which is higher than Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu's Day 1 share of the region.



USA, Karnataka and ROW too, have contributed in a decent manner taking the overall stats to a bit less than 34 Cr. DJ now occupies the 10th position in the all-time biggest South Indian openers category.



The movie, however, needs to do a lot of business in order to recover 80 Cr to attain hit status. Going by the present talk and trend, the movie might earn less than 70 Cr and end up as an average grosser at the box office.



Not to forget the fact that the GST rollout is slated for July 1 and the tax slabs will be higher for movies. This infers the fact that the distributor share will be dented even further and so are the prospects of the movie at the box office.



One will have to wait and watch whether Bunny's acting, Pooja's glamour, Harish's writing and DSP's music would be able to save the movie in the coming days.