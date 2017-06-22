 »   »   » Duvvada Jagannadham Creates Records Even Before Its Release!

Just a day before its release, Duvvada Jagannadham, has created sensation already. The movie has created some records of its sorts by entering the 100 Cr club in the pre-release business. The pre-release distribution price worldwide and the satellite, music and other rights all put together have been sold to a whopping 100 Cr.

This is the career highest pre-release business commanded by Stylish Star Allu Arjun and the expectations riding on the movie too, is humongous. Post Baahubali 2, there has been no big releases in Telugu which has covered a gloomy weather around the Telugu cinema industry.



With the advent of Baahubali series, the markets have opened the doors for Telugu cinema where the revenue inflow too seeming to be colossal. The business proposition in AP/TG circuits and overseas has been extended and one could only envision a greater pre-release biz.



Allu Arjun, who is on a roll with three back-to-back hits in the form of Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy & Sarrainodu is on the verge of striking it four in a row with Duvvada Jagannadham.



The distribution in the Andhra/Nizam region put together has been sold for a massive 60 Cr, while in Karnataka, it has been sold for 7 Cr which has raised many eyebrows. Kerala, where Bunny commands a massive fan following, the right has been sold for 2.3 Cr and the Malayalam release is scheduled on 30th of this month. The overseas and rest of India put together stands at 8.3 Cr.



The movie is expected to earn an overall distributor share of 80 Cr in order to attain hit status at the box office.



The advance booking in Karnataka has been quite impressive while the response of the same in Andhra and Telangana region has been phenomenal. This could be termed as the career best response for Allu Arjun in terms of advance booking, and going by the trend, one could expect a career best opening in the Telugu speaking states for the Stylish Star.



No big releases and the festival season of Ramzan gives the team an added advantage which is eyeing to encash on it. The movie's prospects at the box office will be positive if DJ successfully manages to garner 'hit talk' upon its release.



Being directed by Gabbar Singh fame, Harish Shankar, the movie marks quarter century for producer Dil Raju as DJ is the 25th movie under the production house, Sri Venkateshwara Creations.



Devi Sri Prasad who has already enthralled audience with his chartbuster numbers, is expected to entice the audience through his background music in the movie as well. Aayanaka Bose of Kaabil fame will be cranking the camera while Chota K Naidu is seen handling the editing department.



With an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore, the movie is expected to be an action commercial thriller.