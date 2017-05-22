First Look Of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa Breaks Records
The first look of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa, which was released on the eve of the actor’s 34th birthday, has managed to break many existing records. Read on...
Nandamuri Tarak Ramarao is his name, creating social media records is his game! With Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, Jr NTR was the first Tollywood actor to start the 50 k Likes and 5 M Views club which were then followed by many other actors.
Post Janatha Garage, Jr Ntr and his fans seem to have had a
break from the social media as there were no major news on the
latter's upcoming ventures.
But here it is, the actor's fans decided to take the social
media by storm when Tarak's much awaited movie, Jai Lava Kusa's
first look poster was launched on the eve of the all-round talented
star's birthday.
Tarak looks stylish with his trimmed beard and twirled mustache
and it's the low angle shot which gives a pinch of dynamism to the
first look. Minutes after releasing the first look poster, many
Nandamuri fans in general and Jr NTR fans in particular changed
their display picture to the latest sensation, some had got the
posters and banners printed while a few had got the first look
picture embossed on their two wheeler's dome.
The display of adulation and love doesn't just stop here. Jai
Lava Khusha's first look is the most retweeted first look poster of
the T-town. If Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu's first look
enjoyed retweets of over 38 k, then Prince Mahesh Babu's Spyder
boasted of over 147 k retweets.
Well, the Badshah actor's fans were in no mood to set the record
marginally, as they gifted the actor with a gigantic number of 200
k retweets within 2 hours of the first look poster's
release.
It was not just a single day's scenario where the first look of
the movie being welcomed with such humongous response. The day
appeared to be a warm up session for the 33-year-old actor's fans
as the subsequent day was seen as a much bigger affair since the
actor would turn step into his 34th year of his life.
The record of happy birthday hashtag trend was held by Powerstar
Pawan Kalyan fans where the number had touched an astounding 614 k
retweets. But fans of Tarak had other plans and easily managed to
create a cool 730 k retweets of their beloved Yamadonga actor's
birthday hashtag.
Now the question is, will the birthday boy's fans be able to
push behind Katamarayudu teaser's number of likes records and
Duvvada Jagganadham teaser's overall views records upon Jai Lava
Khusha's teaser release? Doesn't seem to be a daunting task
considering their existing exuberance and their active
participation spirits in the social media.
This KS Ravindra (Bobby) directorial venture is being produced
under NTR arts which is the home banner of the Nandamuri clan. NTR
Jr. will be seen in triple action and one role is deemed as an
antagonist character.
We wish Nandamuri Tarak Ramarao a successful year ahead!