 »   »   » First Look Of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa Breaks Records

Nandamuri Tarak Ramarao is his name, creating social media records is his game! With Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, Jr NTR was the first Tollywood actor to start the 50 k Likes and 5 M Views club which were then followed by many other actors.

Post Janatha Garage, Jr Ntr and his fans seem to have had a break from the social media as there were no major news on the latter's upcoming ventures.



But here it is, the actor's fans decided to take the social media by storm when Tarak's much awaited movie, Jai Lava Kusa's first look poster was launched on the eve of the all-round talented star's birthday.



Tarak looks stylish with his trimmed beard and twirled mustache and it's the low angle shot which gives a pinch of dynamism to the first look. Minutes after releasing the first look poster, many Nandamuri fans in general and Jr NTR fans in particular changed their display picture to the latest sensation, some had got the posters and banners printed while a few had got the first look picture embossed on their two wheeler's dome.



The display of adulation and love doesn't just stop here. Jai Lava Khusha's first look is the most retweeted first look poster of the T-town. If Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu's first look enjoyed retweets of over 38 k, then Prince Mahesh Babu's Spyder boasted of over 147 k retweets.



Well, the Badshah actor's fans were in no mood to set the record marginally, as they gifted the actor with a gigantic number of 200 k retweets within 2 hours of the first look poster's release.



It was not just a single day's scenario where the first look of the movie being welcomed with such humongous response. The day appeared to be a warm up session for the 33-year-old actor's fans as the subsequent day was seen as a much bigger affair since the actor would turn step into his 34th year of his life.



The record of happy birthday hashtag trend was held by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan fans where the number had touched an astounding 614 k retweets. But fans of Tarak had other plans and easily managed to create a cool 730 k retweets of their beloved Yamadonga actor's birthday hashtag.



Now the question is, will the birthday boy's fans be able to push behind Katamarayudu teaser's number of likes records and Duvvada Jagganadham teaser's overall views records upon Jai Lava Khusha's teaser release? Doesn't seem to be a daunting task considering their existing exuberance and their active participation spirits in the social media.



This KS Ravindra (Bobby) directorial venture is being produced under NTR arts which is the home banner of the Nandamuri clan. NTR Jr. will be seen in triple action and one role is deemed as an antagonist character.



We wish Nandamuri Tarak Ramarao a successful year ahead!