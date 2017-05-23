Future Of Tollywood In Safe Hands Of These Promising Next Gen Actors
Be it Nani, Sharwanand or Naga Chaitanya, the young generation of actors have been successful in proving their mettle. This shows that Tollywood is definitely in safe hands.
Seems like Telugu cinema is enjoying a good stint both at the box office and the critics' pens. If the yesteryear legends (Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna) were successful in scoring box office hits, the present stars are ruling the roost and are all set to come out loud with their upcoming ventures.
However, it is these future generation actors who are oozing a great bit of confidence and attitude through their experimental and artistic choice of moves and movies that only show that the Telugu industry would be in safe hands.
Let's meet some of our young bigs who are making a sound in their respective means and who also possess the quality to make it big in the industry.
Nani
For Naveen Babu Ghanta alias Nani, it was a tad bit difficult to make it to what he is today. Starting from the bottom, Nani has worked in the capacity of an assistant director, actor and a producer. Probably very few young actors who are lucky enough to bag a SS Rajamouli and a Gautham Menon offer and deliver the same with total justice.
The Natural Star has this unique ability of selecting scripts which generally goes well with the family and A centre audience. Needless to say, Nani has a commendable fan following in the United States where in the Telangana Bidda's movies earn a decent share of collections.
Recipient of over a dozen awards under different categories and different associations, this young talent boasts of 6 straight box office hits which is quite rare even for a top rated star.
Naga Chaitanya
Hailing from the legendary background of Akkineni, Chaitu shoulders a massive responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and his star-father, King Nagarjuna.
The debut movie, Josh, was launched on a grand scale where the template or the storyline of the movie was aptly suitable for a star kid's launch. However, the handsome hunk realized the fact that story rules over the image of a star and content is the king.
Though few movies have failed to deliver the desired results at the box office, the same has not deterred the spirits of this 3rd generation star of the family in venturing into experimental and different flicks.
With his upcoming movie, Ra Randoi Veduka Chudham too, seeming to be a different attempt, one can expect the 30-year-old actor to offer something new to Tollywood all the time.
Varun Tej
This 6 feet good-looking hunk who entered the film industry as a Mega Hero seems to have plans of his own. Right from the very first film, the youngest mega actor seems to have stepped in a certain path which has not been chosen by many in his family.
Breaking the mass hero stereotype and trying to establish himself as an actor more than a star, the Mega Prince, with just four movies has shown his mettle to the audience.
Sharwanand
Sharwanand might not have even thought at the time when he had donned the grease paint for his very first flick(which was a Megastar Chiranjeevi) that his movie would be clashing with the Tollywood legend post 13 years!
Yes, Sankranti 2017 witnessed Sharwanand locking horns with the mighty Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna and yet emerge as a winner at the Box Office.
Having acted in 24 films, the Express Raja of the T-town, is gaining a good amount of potential with the release of every film.
Sundeep Kishan
Nephew of Chota K Naidu (Cinematographer), Kishan has been lauded for his performances and selection of scripts. Movies such as Tiger, Venkatadri Express and Maanagaram have fetched him decent accolades and is said to have been storing a good amount of potentiality.
Nikhil Siddarth
The recently released Keshava is garnering positive reviews and his Swamy Ra Ra was a blockbuster commercially and very well appreciated by the critics.
Starting his journey with Happy Days, Nikhil has had share lion's share of commercially successful movies at the box office which has been deemed as movies with sensible content as well.
Vijay Deverakonda
Another handsome hunk, who started his career at theatre and thereby getting all trained up to be a measured actor. Vijay is known for his notable works such as Yevade Subramanyam and Pelli Choopulu which were embraced by the critics and also has labelled himself as a director with a short film, Madam Meerena.