 »   »   » Future Of Tollywood In Safe Hands Of These Promising Next Gen Actors

Seems like Telugu cinema is enjoying a good stint both at the box office and the critics' pens. If the yesteryear legends (Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna) were successful in scoring box office hits, the present stars are ruling the roost and are all set to come out loud with their upcoming ventures.

However, it is these future generation actors who are oozing a great bit of confidence and attitude through their experimental and artistic choice of moves and movies that only show that the Telugu industry would be in safe hands.

Let's meet some of our young bigs who are making a sound in their respective means and who also possess the quality to make it big in the industry.