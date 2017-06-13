 »   »   » In PICS! Highlights Of Duvvada Jagannadham Audio Launch

Come this Eid, you will witness an orthodox yet stylish DJ in action. Not the disco jockey, but our very own Stylish Star Allu Arjun as Duvvada Jagannadham.

The teaser, trailer and couple of audio tracks have already been successful in mesmerizing the audience, and the complete jukebox which got released on Sunday has started enthralling the fans.



The audio function was mostly braced with the cast and crew of DJ but it was these "two special chief guests" who stole the final moment. The audio cover was unveiled by Allu Aravind's grandson, Ayaan (Allu Arjun's son) and producer Dil Raju's grandson, Ayansh.



Few highlights of the event that took place at Shilpakala Vedika are as follows:



Dil Raju And Harish Shankar's Respect To Suma



The Rahul Dravid of Telugu Television, Suma is one of the most senior, respected and a fabulous anchors who comperes almost all of Telugu movie audio launch events.



Not just the audience, but the cine folks too are fans of Suma and she is one such anchor who commands love and affection from all sections of cine people.



However, the producer and director of the movie went an extra mile by passing the honour to Suma of launching a song during the event. Suma was stumped by their gesture and the fans acknowledged the decision through their wide cheers.



Harish Shankar's Speech



The Gabbar Singh director is not just a good director, but as well a great orator. It was his speech which was the major attraction of the event and he was successful in grabbing the audience's attention throughout his speech.



Harish thanked actor Ravi Teja for helping him to earn himself a director's tag and the director also remembered his favourite on-screen star, Pawan Kalyan, for elevating him as a star director.



The commercial director remembered a couple of instances with the Power Star during the days of Gabbar Singh and attributed the source of inspiration for a couple of dialogues in DJ to the Power Star.



Harish as well claimed that the director was more a Pawan Kalyan fan and then a film director. He urged fans to keep the ignited fire glowing in order to achieve their goals as it was his vision and internal force which drove him to become a director.



Dil Raju's Commitment



Despite the sudden demise of Dil Raju's wife, Smt. Anitha, the passionate producer joined the unit during the shooting of the movie, kept the team motivated and ensured that his personal loss never affected the team of DJ under any circumstances. This shows his commitment and dedication towards cinema.



Bunny's Dedication



We all know Bunny is one of the most versatile and talented actors of the contemporary generation. It is once again proved with DJ as the Stylish Star, who is seen in a Brahmin avatar for which he has undergone a strict regime.



The actor was praised by the lyric writer and the director of the movie for converting himself into a vegetarian till the shoot of the movie was completed. Allu Aravind too, lauded his son for practising the accent of chants and body language in order to attain perfection.



Power Star



During Mega family audio launch events, the highly exuberant Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans are seen and heard in a euphoric manner whenever PK's name or reference is taken or witnessed, and this religious practice continued at this event too.



If Harish Shankar speech was constantly applauded by the jubilant fans of Pawan Kalyan, then Dil Raju's mere mention of Gabbar Singh's name received a non-stop adulation from fans of the Power House.



Duvvada Jagannadham which stars Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde in the lead also boasts of Rao Ramesh, Subbu Raju and Manohar in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad who has already rendered rocking chartbusters is deemed as the second hero of the movie. Being directed by Harish Shankar, the movie is all set to entertain fans on 23rd June.