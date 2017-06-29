 »   »   » Jai Lava Kusa To Lock Horns With Spyder!

Come this September, you will witness a series of biggies hitting the theatres. If fans of Prabhas and Allu Arjun are done with their share of entertainment, then it would be the turn of Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan fans to undergo their euphoric chunk of entertainment.

In what could have been an interesting clash, Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa and Mahesh Babu's Spyder were slated for a terrific clash at the box office during the last week of September.



Spyder, which has had innumerable number of postponements, finally has locked on to 29th of September while Young Tiger NTR was keener on releasing his movie for Dussehra as the content of movie is said to be in line with the festival. The story of Jai Lava Kusa is said to emphasize on "good triumphs over evil" line and what better season than Dussehra?



However, producer Dil Raju, who has sought the distribution rights of NTR's movie wanted to avoid the clash at the box office which eventually would result in less number of theatres and split in initial collections.



It was his perusal which has now made the makers of Jai Lava Kusa to prepone the movie by a week and is now slated for 21st September release while Mahesh's Spyder will be galloping to theatres on 29th of the same month.



Jr. NTR, who is on a roll post his hat-trick success with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage is expected to continue his dream run. The multi-talented actor is now meticulous about his script selection and seems to be more focused than ever.



However, the onus rides more on Bobby, the director of the movie, as he is required to deliver a blockbuster post his disastrous directorial, Sardaar Gabbar Singh.



Mahesh Babu, is leaving no stones unturned and is churning out his best for a superior product. AR Murugadoss, who is wielding the microphone for Spyder, is seen taking his time in order to attain the best VFX quality. The teaser of the movie has already generated a lot of curiosity and is also the most liked Telugu teaser of all time.



Joining the race is Nandamuri Balakrishna with his upcoming venture, Paisa Vasool. Being penned and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is expected to hit screens by last week of September and the movie is said to be a sumptuous treat for the masses as the dialogue and screenplay combination between Balayya and Puri will be a visual spectacle.



With NTR, Mahesh and Balayya gearing up to enthrall fans in September and Pawan Kalyan folding up his sleeve to enter the arena in October, one can only expect Tollywood fans to save some bucks for the perpetual extravaganza.