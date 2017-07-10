 »   »   » Jr NTR Sets A New Record With Jai Lava Kusa!

The record of teaser/trailer trend has been doing rounds for quite some time in the T-Town and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Jr NTR. Ram Charan's Dhruva started the cycle with over 70K Likes which was closely followed by the Megastar.

Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated comeback vehicle, Khaidi No 150's teaser scored over 90K likes while Yuvaratna Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautami Putra Satakarni hit the 100K mark with its theatrical trailer and thus being the first ever Tollywood's teaser/trailer to reach the distinguished mark.



However, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu hit the massive 250K like mark which set a humongous record by any yardstick. The record was short-lived as the same was surpassed by Prince Mahesh Babu's Spyder teaser which is over 285K likes. Going by the present trend, Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa is in no mood of sparing any existing records.



The Young Tiger's teaser which released on Thursday evening stormed YouTube and created ripples in social networking sites. The 46-Second long teaser showcases the antagonist characterization of NTR which could be best described as Ravanudu's character.



Tarak's intensity in eyes, the dialogue delivery with Telangana dialect and the evil laughter not only makes it an interesting teaser but also reminds us of his grandfather, Late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the legendary actor of Telugu Film Industry.



This character could be one of NTR's best performances till date if executed properly, and the star actor is all set to make it four successful movies in a row. The teaser of Jai Lava Kusa hit the 100K like mark within 1 hour 40 minutes surpassing Mahesh's Spyder record of 2 hours 30 minutes.



While NTR fans are jubilant over the teaser's output and the records being set by the same, neutral fans are heaping praises on the actor for his stellar rendition in the teaser.



17 hours post the release of the movie's teaser, the teaser has clocked a massive 3.8 Million views with over 180K likes. Not to forget the fact that it was Jr NTR who introduced the first 25K and 50K likes to Tollywood with Nannako Prematho and Janatha Garage.



Jai Lava Kusa is slated for a Dusshera release on 21st of September which is said to be clashing with Mahesh's Spyder and Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool within a difference of one week.



Just a matter of a couple of months and one will get to witness whether NTR would be able to create the same magic at the box office as well.