 »   »   » Koratala Siva Seems To Be A Very Busy Man

This man seems to be on a roll. Having three back-to-back blockbusters in his kitty, Koratala Siva has this unique significance of delivering their careers' biggest blockbusters for his leading heroes.

If Mirchi boasted of being the biggest ever film for Prabhas till 2013 which earned a distributor share of 47 Crores, then Siva's subsequent film, Srimanthudu became Mahesh's biggest earner with 85Cr distributor share and as well earned the tag of biggest non-Baahubali hit.



Siva's third film with Jr NTR was no less and the duo's Janatha Garage too was a blockbuster which fetched 82Cr.



The hat-trick director has already gotten himself a star label and any movie which comes out from the director's bag will be seen as a biggie for the brand value he has earned. Good news for the film folks is that the Srimanthudu combination is back and the shooting for Mahesh Babu's 24th and Koratala's 4th film has commenced.



Bharat Ane Nenu, is about a NRI who returns to his motherland and eventually takes a plunge into politics in order to serve back his state and fellow citizens. The full bound script along with the dialogues are said to be ready and that the interval block would be the most powerful sequence of the movie, says an inside source.



The photoshoot of Mahesh and Kiara Alia Advani, the leading lady of the movie, is said to be completed under the supervision of the 41-year-old director and the first schedule of the movie would be from 22nd May to the end of the month which will be shot extensively in Hyderabad.



The second schedule of the movie starts in the month of June where Prince Mahesh Babu is expected to join the unit from 2nd June and the final schedule will commence from August and will be shot in London.



The movie, if the proceedings go smooth as per the plan, will hit theatres on 11th January 2018 on the occasion of Sankranthi.



Being produced by DVV Danayya, the movie will have Ravi K Chandran handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad scoring music for the same.



And this is not it, Kortala is not just eyeing on one movie but instead two. Post repeating his second movie hero in his 4th venture, he would be seen wielding the megaphone for his third movie hero, Jr NTR again. Yes, the 5th yet-to-be-titled movie will have Jr NTR in the lead and the movie will be produced by a leading distributor, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, under the organization, Yuvasudha arts.



Koratala Siva is known for the stylish and suave characterization of his protagonists who mouths fancy English dialogues. He keeps his writing simple yet very effective which reaches out both to the class and mass sections of audience.



The emotional connect, conversation between the protagonists-antagonists and portrayal of heroine character in a powerful way will be artistic and hugely impactful. Something which can be termed as 'Koratala Siva's trademark'.



However, it's his pre-interval block, which steals the entire show and he knows how to get his audience back quickly by buckling their seat belts without wasting much time in buying pop-corn or cola. So, the year 2018 will have Koratala Siva in some hard-core action.