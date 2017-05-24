Koratala Siva Seems To Be A Very Busy Man
This man seems to be on a roll. Having three back-to-back blockbusters in his kitty, Koratala Siva has this unique significance of delivering their careers' biggest blockbusters for his leading heroes.
If Mirchi boasted of being the biggest ever film for Prabhas
till 2013 which earned a distributor share of 47 Crores, then
Siva's subsequent film, Srimanthudu became Mahesh's biggest earner
with 85Cr distributor share and as well earned the tag of biggest
non-Baahubali hit.
Siva's third film with Jr NTR was no less and the duo's Janatha
Garage too was a blockbuster which fetched 82Cr.
The hat-trick director has already gotten himself a star label
and any movie which comes out from the director's bag will be seen
as a biggie for the brand value he has earned. Good news for the
film folks is that the Srimanthudu combination is back and the
shooting for Mahesh Babu's 24th and Koratala's 4th film has
commenced.
Bharat Ane Nenu, is about a NRI who returns to his motherland
and eventually takes a plunge into politics in order to serve back
his state and fellow citizens. The full bound script along with the
dialogues are said to be ready and that the interval block would be
the most powerful sequence of the movie, says an inside
source.
The photoshoot of Mahesh and Kiara Alia Advani, the leading lady
of the movie, is said to be completed under the supervision of the
41-year-old director and the first schedule of the movie would be
from 22nd May to the end of the month which will be shot
extensively in Hyderabad.
The second schedule of the movie starts in the month of June
where Prince Mahesh Babu is expected to join the unit from 2nd June
and the final schedule will commence from August and will be shot
in London.
The movie, if the proceedings go smooth as per the plan, will
hit theatres on 11th January 2018 on the occasion of
Sankranthi.
Being produced by DVV Danayya, the movie will have Ravi K
Chandran handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad scoring music for
the same.
And this is not it, Kortala is not just eyeing on one movie but
instead two. Post repeating his second movie hero in his 4th
venture, he would be seen wielding the megaphone for his third
movie hero, Jr NTR again. Yes, the 5th yet-to-be-titled movie will
have Jr NTR in the lead and the movie will be produced by a leading
distributor, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, under the organization,
Yuvasudha arts.
Koratala Siva is known for the stylish and suave
characterization of his protagonists who mouths fancy English
dialogues. He keeps his writing simple yet very effective which
reaches out both to the class and mass sections of
audience.
The emotional connect, conversation between the
protagonists-antagonists and portrayal of heroine character in a
powerful way will be artistic and hugely impactful. Something which
can be termed as 'Koratala Siva's trademark'.
However, it's his pre-interval block, which steals the entire show and he knows how to get his audience back quickly by buckling their seat belts without wasting much time in buying pop-corn or cola. So, the year 2018 will have Koratala Siva in some hard-core action.