 »   »   » Mahesh Babu’s Spyder Trashes Records!

It's not just the box office collections that determine the stamina of a hero but the social media records as well, which are seen as one such decisive factor.

The pre-release hype for any movie too, heavily banks upon the released teaser or the theatrical trailer of the movie. Thanks to the fan wars that earn millions of views and thousands of likes, which doesn't just boost the movie's prospect at the box office but fetches some extra bucks for the channel owners as well.



Every new movie which is all set to hit screens is seen busy in setting one or the other YouTube records in its own way.



The recent teaser to foray into the list is Mahesh Babu's Spyder. The 1:14 sec long teaser introduces itself with a crawling robotic spider which creeps up the shoes, legs and the body of a man who is seen occupied with his Mac book.



The moment the spider rests on the shoulder of the man, the latter turns and silences the spider. This is the last shot of the teaser which introduces our dashing Prince, Mahesh Babu.



The teaser implies the fact that the movie could be laced with a sci-fi genre as well, and one could assume the fact that the screenplay of the movie would be racy and technical.



A simple teaser, yet being depicted in a very intriguing and stylish manner by AR Murugadoss has gone on to occupy the King's throne of being the most liked No 1 teaser of T-Town.



The previous record was held by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu which had garnered 100 k Likes in 5 hours and had recorded a good number of 3.7 Million views in 24 hours. Mahesh's Spyder surpassed the same by hitting the 100 k like mark with just over 3 hours and crossing a colossal 4.2 Million views in 24 hours.



PK's Katamarayudu's overall like count stands at 260 k which is the highest for any Tollywood teaser whilst Mahesh Babu's movie teaser has already earned a staggering 262 k likes in just 4 days.



Though it is very unlikely that the ubercool teaser would be the first to touch the 300 k like mark, one might have to wait and see as to which of the next two biggies would be achieving the prestigious distinction.



With Pawan Kalyan's PSPK25 all gearing up for this year's release and Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusha too leaving no stone unturned, the Mahesh Babu movie's teaser would soon be crossed as both Pawan Kalyan and Jr. NTR commands massive youth fan base and it was Young Tiger Jr. NTR who introduced the 50 k Likes club to Tollywood.