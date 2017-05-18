Market Hold & On-Screen Strength Of Our Tollywood Stars
When it comes to market hold and on-screen strength, the current generation of Tollywood actors are balanced. Don’t believe us? Check out yourself.
The third generation actors of Tollywood seem to be well-balanced; each one of them command their own box office stamina along with varied market capture and unmatched on-screen persona in their own ways. Let's check out our Tollywood top stars on-screen strength, highlights and their market hold.
Mahesh Babu
A star kid who entered the industry via the image of his superstar father, actor Krishna, Prince Mahesh Babu carved a niche for himself in the industry and is now one of the most sought after actor of the Telugu Filmdom. The handsome hunk commands a massive fan base amongst female section of audience and a sizeable family audience.
On-Screen Strength: A charming actor who can emote exceptionally well in emotional sequences. Subtle yet powerful dialogue delivery action. Running style of MB itself sends instant Goosebumps to movie lovers.
Market Hold
AP/TG: Strong
Karnataka: Decent
Overseas: Colossal
Pawan Kalyan
Similar to Mahesh Babu, Power Star Pawan Kalyan too, entered the industry by banking upon his brother's shadow, but soon was successful in creating an own image for himself.
His trendsetting movies during the period of 1997-2001 made him the star what he is today and thanks to his loyal fan following which still makes the Janasena chief, one of the mightiest T-Town stars.
On-Screen Strength: Though may not be called as a method actor, Pawan Kalyan is known for his unique attitude, dynamic screen presence and intensity. Probably one such actor who can send fans tizzy with umpteen amount of hero elevation sequences.
Market Hold
AP/TG: Colossal
Karnataka: Decent
Overseas: Decent
Jr. NTR
A true heir apparent of Sr. NTR, Young Tiger NTR is the perfect all-rounder of Telugu film industry. He was the same kid who sent tremors across the cinema industry at the age of 18 by delivering a massive blockbuster.
Having completed over 25 movies in his career, NTR can arguably be called as one of finest top rated stars with a lot of acting quotient of not just the Telugu industry, but Indian cine industry.
On-Screen Strength: A stupendous actor who can be called and be banked upon for comical, emotional, high drama and intensity based genres and characterization. Dancer who oozes grace and style with every move. Dialogue delivery with a baritone base voice making him a suitable actor for all genres of movies. An all-rounder if needs to be summed in a word.
Market Hold
AP/TG: Strong
Karnataka: Colossal
Overseas: Strong
Allu Arjun
This highly energetic star is full of package and is definitely a raw talent. His on-screen acting flow just eases any high octane scene and is one of the masters who can render a gamut of expressions.
He is the only Telugu star who commands a massive fan base in Kerala which adds up to his cap as a unique distinction.
On-Screen Strength: An actor with exceptional acting prowess and effortless dancing capabilities. The stylish star introduces new dance moves in almost every new movie of his. Comical timing at times can be unmatched by any of his contemporaries.
Market Hold
AP/TG: Strong
Karnataka: Decent
Overseas: Average
Kerala: Strong
Prabhas
With the advent of Baahubali series, Prabhas has now earned a label of National wide star and why not, for the effort and dedication the Young Rebel Star had poured in for Baahubali. His career can be easily classified into pre and post Baahubali and one can get to know the real box office stamina of our darling post Saaho release.
On-Screen Strength: This tall and swanky star commands a massive female fan following for his well-built physique and charming personality. He looks too royal in action sequences and can pull off mass roles in an effortless manner.
Market Hold(Before Baahubali)
AP/TG: Strong
Karnataka: Average
Overseas: Average
Ram Charan
Son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Megapowerstar Ram Charan, has not left the Mega fans disappointed as he has proved that the Racha actor is an ideal fit to carry forward the Mega Legacy set by his Naana gaaru (Dad) and Baabai (Pawan Kalyan).
Having delivered consistent box office hits and being branded as Mr. box office, Charan can surely be seen as the next big thing in Tollywood post RC11.
On-Screen Strength: His ability to flex muscles and shake a leg is one of his primary USP. His base voice always adds up as an attraction and also can tickle your funny bone with his decent comical timing.
Market Hold
AP/TG: Strong
Karnataka: Average
Overseas: Average