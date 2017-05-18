 »   »   » Market Hold & On-Screen Strength Of Our Tollywood Stars

The third generation actors of Tollywood seem to be well-balanced; each one of them command their own box office stamina along with varied market capture and unmatched on-screen persona in their own ways. Let's check out our Tollywood top stars on-screen strength, highlights and their market hold.

Mahesh Babu

A star kid who entered the industry via the image of his superstar father, actor Krishna, Prince Mahesh Babu carved a niche for himself in the industry and is now one of the most sought after actor of the Telugu Filmdom. The handsome hunk commands a massive fan base amongst female section of audience and a sizeable family audience.

On-Screen Strength: A charming actor who can emote exceptionally well in emotional sequences. Subtle yet powerful dialogue delivery action. Running style of MB itself sends instant Goosebumps to movie lovers.

Market Hold

AP/TG: Strong

Karnataka: Decent

Overseas: Colossal