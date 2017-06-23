 »   »   » Meet The Villain Of Prabhas’ Saaho!

Though Baahubali 2 is still running in theatres across the country, Prabhas has already started working on his upcoming movie. Post the mammoth success of Baahubali, Prabhas has now attained the status of a national star and the numbers speak volumes.

Saaho, Prabhas' upcoming action movie is being made on a whopping budget of 150 Cr and it is rumoured that the action episodes of the movie alone is costing bomb for the producer.



The latest development is that the team has roped in popular Bollywood actor, Neil Nithin Mukesh, as the antagonist of the movie. Neil Nithin Mukesh, who is exhilarated with the offer, claimed that his character would have vivid shades much similar to the protagonist's characterization. Neil was last seen in Vijay's Kaththi, as an antagonist.



Neil went on and also added that a Mega Hero requires a Mega Villain to battle it out on-screen, though in a lighter vein.



The movie is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, thanks to the popularity of Prabhas. Sujeeth, who is a long-time friend of the actor will be seen debuting through Saaho.



Rumours are high and ripe that the movie's distribution costs will be sold at an exorbitant price of 350-400 Cr which, if turns out to be a reality, will be the biggest non-Rajini and non-SS Rajamouli movie in terms of pre-sales business.



The teaser of the movie which was released a month ago, was well received by all sections of audience across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi speaking fans.



Interestingly, Prabhas, is said to be learning Hindi as the actor is keen on dubbing by himself for the Hindi version as well. This would give him an added advantage of expanding his roots even further and capture the all-massive north market.



The movie, for now, is slated for release on 11th August 2018. This big-budgeted movie is being co-produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod while Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as an editor. R. Madhi will be handling the camera and the music score will be rendered by the famous trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.