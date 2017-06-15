 »   »   » Two Pawan Kalyan Fans To Lock Horns On Aug 11!

Generally, the fans of an actor would be seen working with each other and not against one another. Contrary to that fact, this Independence Day would witness clash of two Pawan Kalyan fans. Before you jump into conclusion, let's clear it out that the clash is at the box office between 2 actors who are fans of the Power Star.

Nitin, an ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan, is all set to present himself in front of the audience with his new macho look on 11th of August. Coming with an interesting title, LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity), the movie boasts of some good names on paper, which by means is an extreme effort of the actor to taste a long pending success.

The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned for its positive fortunes at the box office and a song was launched in Chicago.

The movie features Nitin and Megha Akarsh in the lead roles while Action King Arjun Sarja will be playing the role of an antagonist. Quite an interesting battle would that be, between Nitin and Arjun.

Ace music director, Mani Sharma would be scoring music while Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame Hanu Raghavapudi would be wielding megaphone for the movie.

Joining the clash alongside Nitin is the very own member of Mega Family, Sai Dharam Tej, who is not just a relative of Pawan Kalyan, but a relatively equal fan of the latter in comparison with Nitin.

Jawaan: Intikokaddu (A Soldier Per House), is also slated for 11th August release. The shooting of the movie is proceeding at brisk pace and a pre-look of the first look poster was released by the team a couple of days ago. The shadow image of Sai Dharam Tej is seen running in rain and appears to be a commercial pot-boiler.

Thaman's music and Dharam's dance moves would be one the major highlights of the movie upon its theatrical release. With an additional holiday in the coming week, one could expect a healthy competition, some good numbers and footfalls for both LIE and Jawaan.