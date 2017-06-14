 »   »   » The Rumoured Huge Pre-release Business Of PSPK25

With the advent of the Baahubali series in Tollywood, not just the art of cinema making but the business avenue of cinema too has expanded its roots in the widest possible manner. Be it the pre-release business, opening day collections or the overall earner of a movie at the box office, everything has propelled drastically.

Before the release of Baahubali, the day 1 share of AP/TG stood at a decent 10 odd Crores, which was held by Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram's Attarintiki Daredi, which was surpassed by the mighty Baahubali by over 200%. The day 1 AP/TG's share of Baahubali was a gigantic 22 Cr which was massive by any yardstick.

It was from that point where the release of biggies witnessed massive openings. Now that Baahubali 2 had earned a colossal Day 1 share of 43 Cr, trade circuits estimate that the openings of big star movies will be gigantic. This has paved way for bigger production values and in turn commands massive pre-release business.

The first movie to join the bandwagon is Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas's yet to be titled movie. The movie's shooting is moving at a brisk pace and the buyers from different parts of the geography are said to have shown keen interest in bagging the lucrative offer.

It's always a known fact that the combo of Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram is one of the most excited and anticipated duos of T-Town as their previous outings, Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi, were the second best grosser and industry hit of its time respectively. Kalyan and Trivikram share a good rapport off-screen as well which only results in a formidable on-screen output.

If sources are to be believed, then the 25th movie of Pawan Kalyan is being sold for a jaw dropping amount of 50 Cr in the coastal Andhra circuit itself. The all India theatrical rights are eyed at a huge 110 Cr while the overseas, satellite and digital rights of the movie are expected to fetch in a rock solid 150 Cr.

If the deal materializes, then this could be the first South Indian non-Rajamouli and non-Rajini movie to enter into the 150 Cr pre-release business club.

However, it is also to be noted that the central government would be implementing GST from July 1, which is going to have a huge negative impact on the trade of South Indian films. The tax slab is somewhere between 12-14% which is bare minimal where in the implementation of GST would only ensure a tax of 28%. This would reduce the distributor share even further and a massive pre-release business would only elevate the risk factor.

The movie should achieve extraordinary talk upon its theatrical release and will be required to maintain the momentum to recover the theatrical costs for it to achieve the 'hit' status.