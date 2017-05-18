 »   »   » Quick Updates On Allu Arjun's DJ, Chiranjeevi's Next Movie & Much More

The second half of the year looks promising for Tollywood with quite a few movies being lined up for release and a few ready to start rolling down. With Baahubali-2 being the talk of the country and catapulting the Telugu market to the never-before-imagined status, box office and its records are advised to stay safe for the rest of the year.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham), which recently released its new romantic poster, is all set to have grand audio release function late this month or early next month which is yet to be finalized. The movie is said to hit screens on 23rd June.

Mahesh Babu-AR Murugaodoss's much-awaited venture, Spyder has pushed its release date which might occupy 9th August or a much later date. The latest news is that Harris Jayaraj is said to have come out with a couple of terrific background music for the movie suiting the dynamism of the script.

Jr. NTR who is on a roll after back to back successive hits with Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage has started his work for his upcoming movie, Jai Lava Khusha. The young tiger who will be seen in three roles in the movie will be serving a small treat to his fans through the release of the first look which is slated for a May 19th release.

Megastar Chiranjeevi who entered the cine arena after a gap of 9 years sprang back to his strong zone with Khaidi No 150. The iconic star is all geared up for his next movie which is titled and based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Being produced by Ram Charan, the latest buzz is that, the movie team has roped in Rana Daggubatti who has mesmerised audience through Bhallaladevudu character in Baahubali. The handsome hunk is being casted for an important character and would be interesting to see his combination scenes with the Megastar.

But it's the news of a venture which could possibly be the biggest venture of Tollywood. Three giant names in the production avenue are said to be joining hands to bring in Ramayan on the celluloid screen in 3D format. The movie would be shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously and will be co-produced by Allu Arvind who is a popular producer of Tollywood industry (brother-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi) and founder of Geetha arts along with Namit Malhotra who is the Founder, Executive Chairman and Global CEO of Prime Focus Limited and Madhu Mantena, an Indian film producer and entrepreneur involved in the production and distribution of films across Bollywood, Telugu cinema, and Bengali cinema.

With Baahubali raising the standards of Telugu cinema, one can witness many such large-scale epic movies being produced.