 »   »   » Quick Updates On Allu Arjun's DJ, Chiranjeevi's Next Movie & Much More

The second half of the year looks promising for Tollywood with
quite a few movies being lined up for release and a few ready to
start rolling down. With Baahubali-2 being the talk of the
country and catapulting the Telugu market to the
never-before-imagined status, box office and its records are
advised to stay safe for the rest of the year.
Stylish Star Allu Arjun's DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham),
which recently released its new romantic poster, is all set to have
grand audio release function late this month or early next month
which is yet to be finalized. The movie is said to hit screens on
23rd June.
Mahesh Babu-AR Murugaodoss's much-awaited venture,
Spyder has pushed its release date which might occupy 9th
August or a much later date. The latest news is that Harris Jayaraj
is said to have come out with a couple of terrific background music
for the movie suiting the dynamism of the script.
Jr. NTR who is on a roll after back to back successive hits with
Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage has started
his work for his upcoming movie, Jai Lava Khusha. The
young tiger who will be seen in three roles in the movie will be
serving a small treat to his fans through the release of the first
look which is slated for a May 19th release.
Megastar Chiranjeevi who entered the cine arena after a gap of 9
years sprang back to his strong zone with Khaidi No 150.
The iconic star is all geared up for his next movie which is titled
and based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Being produced by Ram
Charan, the latest buzz is that, the movie team has roped in Rana
Daggubatti who has mesmerised audience through Bhallaladevudu
character in Baahubali. The handsome hunk is being casted
for an important character and would be interesting to see his
combination scenes with the Megastar.
But it's the news of a venture which could possibly be the
biggest venture of Tollywood. Three giant names in the production
avenue are said to be joining hands to bring in Ramayan on
the celluloid screen in 3D format. The movie would be shot in
Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously and will be co-produced by
Allu Arvind who is a popular producer of Tollywood industry
(brother-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi) and founder of Geetha arts
along with Namit Malhotra who is the Founder, Executive Chairman
and Global CEO of Prime Focus Limited and Madhu Mantena, an Indian
film producer and entrepreneur involved in the production and
distribution of films across Bollywood, Telugu cinema, and Bengali
cinema.
With Baahubali raising the standards of Telugu cinema,
one can witness many such large-scale epic movies being
produced.
Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 12:03 [IST]
