 »   »   » RIP Dasari Narayana Rao: Celebrities And Fans Mourn The Death Of The Director!

It's indeed a gloomy day for the entire Telugu film fraternity as one of its chosen children has left them to the heavenly abode - Dasari Narayana Rao, the most celebrated director, producer, actor, writer, lyricist and politician of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao, who was born in West Godavari during the same year when India attained Independence, worked in various capacity of cinema making process. He holds the Limca world record for directing most number of movies (a total of 151) in his career.

Rao stretched himself as an actor not just in Telugu industry, but in Tamil and Kannada languages as well. He is a recipient of 2 National awards along with 9 State awards and 4 Filmfare awards.

The director-turned producer, who had rendered hits to both NTR and ANR, was seen to be a powerful force of Telugu cine industry by being a guiding force for the entire industry.

Dasari's demise has left everyone shell-shocked and here are some of the responses from the celluloid world.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who addresses Dasari as Gurugaru, tweeted from his twitter account expressing his sadness over the latter's demise "Shri Dasari Narayana Raoji, my dearest & closest well-wisher & friend ... One of the greatest directors of India ... His demise is a loss to the whole Indian film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP"

Young tiger NTR, whose grandfather, Sr. NTR was said to be close to Rao, too paid tribute and expressed that the Telugu cine world has lost of its finest talented prodigy.

While prince Mahesh Babu responded "Shocked and saddened by the news of Dasari Narayana Rao Garu's passing away. May his soul rest in peace. His death leaves a void that can never be filled. Prayers and strength with the whole family".

Veteren actress Radhika Sarathkumar too paid condolences, "RIP #DasariNarayanaraogaru worked with him in many movies, watched many of his fantastic movies. Telugu industry will miss this stalwart".

SS Rajamouli mourned the senior director's demise and tweeted "Dasari Narayana Rao garu brought respect and recognition to the clan of directors. His authority irreplaceable. "Guruvu garu" to the whole industry.. We will miss you deeply Sir..."

Kamal Haasan remembered the past and quoted "My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari Naryana Rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him. I remember the days spent with Narayan rao gaaru and Mr. Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr.KB. I belong to a great family."

On-screen stars such as Daggubati Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun etc., were spotted at Rao's residence early in the day offering homage to the demised veteran. The Telugu cinema industry has shut all its operations including screening of movies in theatres for the day as a mark of respect to Dasari Narayana Rao.

Mahesh Babu's much awaited Spyder movie's teaser too, has been pushed to June1st which was slated for a May 31st release.