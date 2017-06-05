 »   »   » Rockstar DSP Aiming For A Double Hat-trick!

Put this man behind the keyboard, he comes out with some exemplary tunes, hand him a microphone and he would electrify the stage with his unique voice and tons of energy.

He is one of the most sought after music directors of Telugu cinema industry who comes out with the most entertaining album during every single outing. Meet the Rockstar of Telugu cinema, Devi Sri Prasad.



It can easily be concluded that DSP is the most happening sensation of T-Town when the subject is about music. A true all-rounder of sorts, Devi has composed music for around 88 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.



The exuberant composer's talent doesn't hit a dead end there; he has penned songs for 13 movies and has even given cameo performances for over 6 movies.



The Rockstar is on a roll as he has just tasted hat trick success and is all set to double the success by scoring a double hat-trick.



Devi's recent albums have been massive chartbusters which include the likes of Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Jr. NTR's Janatha Garage and Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150.



Irrespective of the movie's result at the box office, Devi's music for the said movies have been successful in ruling the charts and music players of audio market and music lovers respectively.



The success streak seems to have had a break failure as Devi is enjoying the victory marathon, at a much higher speed than Usain Bolt. The recently released Naga Chaitanya starrer, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is having a good run at the box office.



It is also said that the movie's background score and songs are the major highlights of the movie and Brahmaramba ki nachesanu song was a runaway hit as soon as it was released on YouTube, and so was the complete album.



Nani's much awaited, Nenu Local too, is no exception. The single track of the movie was released with a promotional video where Nani is seen as a professional cum promotional singer. Sid Sriram's humming and DSP's music combined together give a fresh feel and one might feel the necessity of falling in love again.



The latest addiction would definitely be the single track of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagganadham. Gadilo Badilo has knocked the heart and mind of youth audiences who are listening to the song in repeat mode.



The teaser of the song too, was recently released which is a blend of everything and thereby earning the 'perfection' tag - AA's graceful dance moves completed by Pooja's ravishing beauty with pure Telugu lyrics and of course, Rockstar's peppy tune.



DSP is surely a lucky mascot to Sukumar which has been proved time and again and his combination with the brainy film-maker has always ensured a variety album.



Now that the energetic music director is once again joining hands with the talented director for RC11, one could expect yet another mighty audio from the former.