 »   »   » Sarathkumar Turns Villain For Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, which was launched yesterday, has already finalized quite a few lead role actors for the movie. Senior actor R Sarathkumar has been roped in to the movie as an antagonist.

This is not the first time where the Nattamai star, Sarath Kumar will be seen working with Allu Arjun. The combo had worked way back in 2005 for a VV Vinayak directorial film, Bunny, which as well helped the Stylish Star get his nickname in the real life too.

Sarath Kumar had played a larger than life image in Bunny as Bunny's father, and has been seen playing father roles for star heroes of other industries as well.

The veteran actor had played the on-screen father role to Kannada industry's star heroes such as Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan. However, it's rare to see the actor turned politician playing the role of an antagonist.

On the other hand, Action King Arjun Sarja too, will be essaying a key role in the movie with Kannada's present sensation, Rashmika Mandanna playing the love interest of the protagonist.

Shooting of the movie is said to be commencing at the earliest and the movie is slated for an early next year release.