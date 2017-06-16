 »   »   » The Many Troubles Faced By Duvvada Jagannadham!

All is not well with Duvvada Jagannadham. Ever since the movie commenced its shooting, there have been one or more hurdles at a time and the team has been constantly passing them all.

It was the release date of the movie initially, which was slated for a May month release, but later got pushed to June. Then the producer of the movie, Dil Raju, had to face a huge personal loss with the sudden demise of his wife, Smt. Anitha.



Then it was the negative and fierce response towards the movie's teaser from Powerstar Pawan Kalyan fans due to Allu Arjun's controversial speech about Powerstar. The movie's teaser ended up as the most disliked movie teaser of Indian cinema.



All these incidents were followed by a section of certain community which opposed the lyrics of the song, Gudilo Badilo. The community found it to be offensive and raised objections and demanded for a tweak in the lyric.



The director of the movie, Harish Shankar, clarified certain things personally and as well at the audio launch event where he was seen praising his lyric writers for penning lyrics based on pure Telugu language.



If this was not the end of the story, then there is more to come. A section of a certain community has registered a case with the Human Rights Commission of the state of Telangana. The complainants is said to have taken the step as certain scenes and song of the movie is degrading the rights of the community.



Mr. MVR Sharma & Mr. Darshan had made a statement that "14th June, 2017, at 1:30 P.M, we are going to the State's Human Rights Commission to file a case against Duvvada Jagannadham movie on the account of unacceptable material showcased in certain scenes and a song in the movie."



The complainants requested the media house and press personnel to attend the session as well. This entire recent incident has come as a shocker to Allu Arjun, Harish Shankar and Dil Raju.



Hope that the issue is resolved amicably and the movie gets a smooth release without any glitches on June 23.