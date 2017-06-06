 »   »   » The Pawan Kalyan-Baahubali Connection!

Wonder what Pawan Kalyan has got to do with Baahubali? Nothing directly, but some lateral references get the magnum opus movie and the dynamic star connected.

The heart-melting song of Baahubali 2, Dandalayya, which displays the characterization of Baahubali and the affection he showers upon his subjects were not just seen as a reel life song.



The song was reused by Powerstar fans who rehashed it with some of Kalyans' political and cinema footages eventually projecting as their saviour and a hero of the state.



Adding more delight to the star's fans, the writer of Baahubali, Vijendra Prasad was seen taking Pawan Kalyan's name in a couple of instances during the promotions of the movie in a certain question and answer session.



The ace writer and father of director SS Rajamouli, stated that he always was in awe of the aggressive star as a person, and that the adulation he commands from his fans could cause a pinch of jealousy for the contemporaries.



Not just stopping at this point, the legendary writer also revealed that the Gabbar Singh star was the source of inspiration for Baahubali 2's pre-interval block scene.



Prasad was dumbstruck with Powerstar fans responses during Baahubali 1 audio launch when Advi Shesh, one of the actors of the movie took the star's name. Fans' roars and whistles were heard for a non-stop 60 second duration which caught every celebrity's attention who were present in the venue.



This high voltage response from fans along with few other instances of Pawan's craze in audio functions prompted Vijayendra Prasad to draw inspiration, write the pre-interval block and make it a dynamic sequence whole together.



Fans of the actor-turned politician went berserk in the social media over the writer's comments and created a series of memes lauding Pawan Kalyan for being the source of inspiration. This also drew memes in other context, on a lighter vein, as to who Bhallaladeva was if Pawan Kalyan was seen as Baahubali!



If the association of Pawan Kalyan and Baahubali series were said to be done, then hold on, it's not just it. The 45-year-old actor who generally uses Twitter forum to express his voice for social cause and development of state affairs, used it for a movie related cause for the first time.



The power house of Tollywood heaped laurels on SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and the team of Baahubali for the stupendous success and congratulated the entire team for the achieved milestone.