 »   »   » Varun Tej's New Movie Launched!

Mega Prince Varun Tej's choice of movies and his focus seems to be sturdy and unique. Irrespective of the movie's result at the Box Office, the young star from Chiranjeevi's clan is trying new characterizations from movie to movie and is proving himself to be an actor than a star.

His debut movie, Mukunda, was an average grosser, but won quite some accolades to the 24-year-old actor for choosing a family oriented script for his launch pad. Kanche, his subsequent release directed by Krish won widespread accolades to Varun Tej, though the movie too failed to meet the desired success at the box office.

Be it Loafer under Puri Jagannadh's direction or Srini Vaitla's Mister, Varun is successful in showcasing his ability and versatility after each release.

The latest movie which is ready to hit screens is Shekar Kammula's Fida. A breezy title, which has a uber cool hero in the lead who is very well complimented by Malayalam super hit movie, Premam's heroine, Sai Pallavi.

The movie team released a motion poster and teaser of the movie. The teaser gives a gist of that of a romantic tale and one hope that the movie clicks big time and offers a much deserved success to the Mega Prince.

Meanwhile, Varun, launched his new movie last week which made very little sound as the muhurat of the movie was a low-key affair.

Being produced under Sri Venkateshwara Cine creations, Venky Atluri will be wielding the microphone while BVSN Prasad will be bankrolling the project.

Milky beauty Raashi Khanna is roped in as the female lead. The clap for the first shot involving the hero and heroine, was done by Baahubali's music director, MM Keeravani.

On the happy occasion, Mega Brother and Varun's father, Nagubabu said, "This film will be made under the banner of SVCC and I congratulate producers BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu on this occasion. Venky Atluri is a good writer and I am glad he is working with Varun Tej for this youthful entertainer. I wish Venky and the entire team all the very best for a successful film. I also wish Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna the best in this flick".

Varun Tej who spoke to the media said "I am happy to work with producers Bapinaadu and BVSN Prasad for a youthful entertainer of this sort. Venky Atluri will be making a directorial debut with this movie and he is a great friend of mine. He wrote a very good story and narrated it to me. This movie is a romantic comedy entertainer and deals with the 10 year old journey of a love story. George C Williams is the cinematographer and SS Thaman is composing the music. It is a great team which is coming forward for a good attempt.

Venky Atluri said, "This is my first project as a director as I worked as a writer for few films earlier. I feel lucky to have my directorial debut under a prestigious banner and with a talented actor like Varun Tej".