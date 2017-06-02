 »   »   » What Nani Has To Say About His Upcoming Movie Ninnu Kori!

The 'N' factor seems to be working for Nani. The Natural Star's last outing with Nenu Local proved to be a good trade at the box office as the movie was declared a blockbuster. His next movie, Ninnu Kori is all set for release and the actor has begun the promotions of the movie in full swing.

The actor commenced the marketing move for his movie by sending out a video message to his fans and audience. The actor confirmed that a beautiful journey called Ninnu Kori would be presented in front of the audience, and to ensure maximum outreach of the product, a promotional video song, Adiga Adiga, was released on May 27.



The actor claimed that a certain song in the movie is not just his favourite song of the movie's album, but instead his all-time favourite of his career. Adiga Adiga, the title of the song, is sung by Sid Sriram and soon after the singer finished his rendition, the Eega actor was said to have been swept off the floor by the magical touch of the song.



Ninnu Kori stars Nani, Nivedha Thomas and Aadi Pinisetty in the lead roles. The movie is written by legendary writer of Telugu cinema, Kona Venkat, and the music is scored by Gopi Sunder.



Being directed by Shiva Nirvana, a debutant, the venture is funded by DVV Dannaya under his DVV Entertainments banner. The movie will hit the theatres in July.