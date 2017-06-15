 »   »   » When Chiranjeevi Wanted A MASS Title For Ram Charan’s Film!

A mass hero starts striking rapport with the audience and scores interest of fans right from the title of the movie. A classy title for a mass hero might not well be received from the star's fans and hence our stars spend a lot of quality time in finalizing the title.

The recent flick to get into a series of discussion with respect to title is Ram Charan's Rangastalam 1985. Ram Charan, being the son of a mighty mass hero, Megastar Chiranjeevi, majorly appeals to the mass section of audience.

However, Rangastalam 1985, though seems interesting, has not quite been acknowledged by Chiranjeevi himself. The Megastar is apprehensive of the fact that the title might not give that extra punch and might fail to be catchy amongst fans.

However, it was director Sukumar and Ram Charan's inclination which drove the team to zero in on the title. Though there were many titles which were discussed, it was Palleturi Monagadu which was liked and finalized by Chiranjeevi.

The 61-year-old actor felt that the title was stuffed with the solid punch and the required mass factor. But director Sukumar was of the opinion that Palleturi Monagadu more seems to be an out-and-out action film and that the actual movie is more inundated with comedy and emotional elements.

If history is considered, then Ram Charan's previous titles such as Chiranjeevitha, Racha, Nayak, Yevadu etc., have all been super hits where in the title of these movies appealed more to the mass section of audience.

Movies such as Orange, Govindudu Andharivadele & Dhruva had turned out to be average to disaster commercials.

Not to forget the fact that movies such as Attarintiki Daredi, Nannaku Prematho etc. were quite successful at the box office though the title and the hero's image were inversely proportional. Eventually it's the content of the movie which determines the fate at the box office.