 »   »   » Why Heroes Refuse To Lip-lock With Rakul Preet Singh?

Lip-lock and bikini are generally seen as the most common requirements for some commercial movies and, heroines are expected to give an unconditional nod by few film-makers. However, few leading ladies in the industry would have their own set of reservations and come with certain conditions.

The recent to join the bandwagon is Rakul Preet Singh, who is the most sought after Telugu heroine. The pretty actress has shown a cool intent towards lip-lock scenes, provided the same is demanded by the script and is captured in an artistic manner which doesn't put the family audience into embarrassment.

Rakul Preet Singh also claimed that she was more seen as a girl next door due to her initial village backdrop based characters and that the actress is not ready to shed the gained image.

Though the actress is all game for lip-locks, the surprise element is seen coming from the other end. A few leading heroes of the industry are being sceptical about lip-lock sequences with the Delhi based gorgeous actress.

Well, sounds weird, isn't it?

It has been reported that the growing concern about the said act amongst a few of our heroes are due to the fact that, movies which has involved the 26-year-old actress in a lip-lock scene has tanked at the box office and is not seen as a good sign for the movie's prospect in terms of commercial aspects.

Now, should this be deemed as a superstition or just coincidence?