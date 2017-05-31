 »   »   » Why Was SS Rajamouli Miffed With Allu Aravind?

The thunderous success of Baahubali series has elevated SS Rajamouli's position to a level which the director himself would never have thought of. He is now a brand by himself and any producer or actor would be willing to pay a bomb or fulfil any technical requirement respectively of the director.

SS Rajamouli, a brand by himself, can be seen as a method director who trained himself over the years in order to chisel out an artistic product called Baahubali.

If the Baahubali series can be called as a movie, then the director's Magadheera could be termed as the trailer of it. Be it the film-making style, screenplay treatment and the technical involvement, one could spot a glimpse of Baahubali in Magadheera.

The 2009 released movie went on to become an all-time industry hit in Telugu giving super stardom status to Ram Charan Tej. All happened well, with the movie clicking big time at the BO, producer and distributors being inundated with money and the cast & crew of the movie making it big in the industry.

However, something was not well and a certain friction existed between the producer and the director of the movie which was recently revealed by the director, SS Rajamouli himself in an open talk show.

The anchor questioned Rajamouli about his discomfort level with the chairperson of the Geetha Arts Production House, Allu Arvind. The former was curious to know whether the 44-year-old director was unhappy with Allu Arvind for not sharing due credit of the movie's success and the director quashed the rumour.

SS Rajamouli opened up by acknowledging that the credit share was attributed righteously and was not the root cause of the issue. However, it was the fake records which bothered him. SS Rajamouli, who as well had called the shots for Jr. NTR's movie, Simhadri, was said to be a trendsetter of sorts, as the movie had completed 50, 100 & 175 days in maximum number of centres which is still an unbroken record.

This trend paved way for many film-makers and lead actors who started endorsing unaccounted numbers of centres for the said milestone days. The ace director claimed to have requested Allu Arvind to put an end to this false prestigious trend which was as well-accepted by the producer himself, but later actioned upon in an opposite manner succumbing to fans' pressure.

This flip flop stance from the producer, annoyed the Baahubali director and had decided to boycott the 100 days function of Magadheera. Despite persistent request and invite from the producer, Allu Arvind, director SS Rajamouli, declined his presence for the function as the latter wanted to go by his instincts and didn't want himself to endorse a false accounting to the public and fans.