 »   »   » Will Baahubali 2 Achieve The Rare Distinction?

Records tumbled over, audiences are still going gaga over the magnum opus flick, box office is brutally belted with massive numbers, industry folks and other contemporaries are mesmerized over the umpteen dedication and innovation from the entire team and despite three weeks of its release, there is no slowing down of its performance at the Box Office. Yes, the phenomenon called Baahubali is still going strong and has now earned the label of the biggest ever motion movie of Indian industry.

Probably its Baahubali 2 after the legendary Sholay, which has earned the cult classic status as the movie has had the maximum viewership of its time. The movie is now an all-time industry hit!

SS Rajamouli's extravaganza has done some colossal business in the overseas market as well and guess what, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is now the official industry hit in Nepal as well.



The question is, would Baahubali be able to earn a distributor share of 200 Crore in the AP/TG circuit alone?



No movie in any other cine industry of the country has earned a share of 200 Cr in a single language speaking state and if Baahubali 2, is able to achieve the rare feat, then it would be the pioneer of the said distinction.

The distributor share of the AP/TG region for 19 days stands at an immense 175 Cr which is massive by any yardstick. With weekday shows still going strong and weekends being embraced with houseful shows which are being inundated largely by the family audience, it is to be seen in the coming days whether the movie would go on to collect another 25 Crore share to ensure its reachability to the distinguished mark.



Interestingly, a series of movies released on May 19, though none seems to have the potential to disrupt Baahubali's run for now. May 26th could possibly stop Baahubali's tsunami force as both, Sachin - A Billion Dreams & Rarandoi Veduka Chudham are slated for release.



Expectations and initial pull for Sachin's movie would be quite natural as the brand name has the magic in it and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh could as well snatch some audience as the trailer of the movie gives one a feeling that the movie is targeted more towards A centres and family audiences.

With several movies being lined up and Baahubali still running like a strong horse, it is yet to be seen whether the movie crosses all the newbies at the box office and hoist the flag of "the first 200 Cr share earner movie".