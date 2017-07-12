 »   »   » Will Fida Be Varun Tej's First Blockbuster?

Mega Prince Varun Tej who carries 'Mega' legacy on his shoulders is under some pressure to meet the expectations. Though the young actor is being lauded for the kind of stories he chooses and not opting the mass image which showcases him in larger than life roles, he is yet to deliver a conventional blockbuster. His debut movie, Mukunda, was a neat family entertainer but still failed to click at the box office.

Krish directorial Kanche, drew a lot of accolades but commercially was an average flick. The 6-foot tall lad who is in quest of a first big commercial success has pinned hopes on his upcoming release, Fida.



Shekar Kammula, the mastermind behind some classics such as Anand and Happy Days, has wielded microphone for the movie. It's an out and out love story where the script of the movie is seen as the hero.



The audio launch of Fida was held yesterday and here is what the team of Fida opined about the movie.



Shekhar Kammula



The 45-year-old director showered praises on lead actors, Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi for their dedication and performance. Shekhar also heaped tonnes of appreciation on the movie's producer, Dil Raju for his professionalism and commitment despite personal issues.



The director is confident about the movie's output and is sure to deliver a success at the box office.



Dil Raju



The dynamic and passionate producer who is basking in success of hat-trick successes this year with Shatanamam Bhavathi, Nenu Local and Duvvada Jagannadham is all set to strike four in a row with Fida.



Raju claimed that the entire responsibility was shouldered by Shekhar Kammula and the producer's role was restricted only to the bankrolling of the project and nothing else.



Raju as well expressed his happiness about Varun's choice of an out and out love story as the former is confident that the latter would replicate the success of his Baabai (Pawan Kalyan) who delivered classic hits such as Suswagatham and Tholi Prema.



Sai Pallavi



The girl who swooned audience across all South Indian states through her mesmerising performance in Premam, is all set to mark her debut in Tollywood. The movie which is said to be emphasising the lead actors will have Sai Pallavi dominating the screen for a longer period of time.



The highlight of the actress role is the fact that she would be seen dubbing for herself for the character of Bramharambha. Her diction and Telugu accent during the audio launch too, seemed very adorable and she is sure to sweep the youth of Telugu states by their feet.



Varun Tej



The young talent of Mega clan thanked the director, producer, music director, singers and lyricists of the movie. Varun as well remembered his Peddanana (Chiranjeevi) and Baabai (Pawan Kalyan) for being an inspiration and laying a strong foundation.



Varun admitted the fact that the role of Sai Pallavi is more dominating and would remain as the highlight of the movie. Also the fact that the character of Brahmarambha is a fan of Pawan Kalyan in the movie which made the handsome hunk feel a bit jealous as it was him, who is a Pawan Kalyan fan in real life.



The movie is all set to hit screens on 21st July and one wishes the entire team only the best.