 »   »   » Will Rana Daggubati Score A Hat Trick In 2017?

Telugu cinema's heartthrob and the proud successor of Daggubati clan, Rana Daggubati, is on a roll and is on the verge of emerging as the most successful actor of the year.

The year started off well for the tall and handsome actor as his first release of the year, The Ghazi Attack, received unanimous appreciation from critics and audience and eventually was declared as a super hit flick at the box office.



The Telugu and Hindi bilingual Indian war based movie was based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pak war during 1971. Being directed by Sankalp Reddy, the movie had boasted of an ensemble casting which included some big names such as Atul Kulkarni, Tapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Satyadev Kancharana.



The interesting aspect of the movie was the voice-over part where the narratives were rendered by Amitabh Bachchan (Hindi), Megastar Chiranjeevi (Telugu) and Suriya (Tamil).



Rana was hugely appreciated for his role and performance and the movie earned an overall gross of 62 Cr worldwide.



Post the success of Ghazi, Rana was embraced with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, the movie which sent tremors across the country and even beyond boundaries.



Needless to say anything about the magnum opus movie, the visual extravaganza had Rana in a mighty character. Bhallala Deva, had less in talking and more in action and expressions which were perfectly nailed by Rana.



His physical appearance, the body makeover, his expressions and attitude totally defined the characterization of Bhallala Deva.



The 32-year-old actor who has acted in 20 movies, is now all set to deliver his hat-trick of the year with his upcoming movie, Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The movie is being helmed by Jayam fame Teja and the movie is being bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu, ace producer and father of Rana Daggubati.



The official teaser of Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released three weeks ago where Rana is seen in white shirt and white dhoti. The 6.3 ft tall actor folds his dhoti while smoking a cigarette oozes dynamic screen presence.



The trailer of the movie which released 6 days ago, has clocked over 3.2 Million views with over 50 k Likes. Rana who is seen as a political leader is seen to impact the audience through catchy political punch lines.



Both the teaser and trailer of the movie have received a big thumbs up and one hopes the movie too, would be welcomed in similar manner.