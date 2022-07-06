The makers of master filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - 1 on Wednesday released a new poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also starring Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama is set to be released on September 30.

Ratnam's Madras Talkies, one of the production houses behind the two-part film franchise Ponniyan Selvan, took to Twitter to share Aishwarya's poster as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor who is motivated by "vengeance".

"Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman," the banner said in a tweet.