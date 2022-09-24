Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God in Legal Trouble Again, Case Filed In Rajasthan

A new day, and a new legal complaint against a Bollywood film. Since the trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God was released, it has been embroiled in a controversy. Days after, a Madhya Pradesh minister, demanded to ban the film, members of Kayastha Samaj have filed a complaint against the makers in Rajasthan.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the representatives of the Kayastha Samaj in their complaint have alleged that the film has hurt the religious sentiments of the community. Further, the complaint also alleges that the Hindu God Chitragupta has been portrayed in an indecent manner in the film. The community has lodged a case against actor Ajay Devgn, producer T-Series, and a few others.

Representing the community, senior social worker Chandrakant Saxena lodged a complaint at Dholpur's Nihalganj police station under the banner of the Sri Chitragupta Committee. Meanwhile, national senior vice-president of Kayastha Mahasabha Sanjeev Srivastava, told PTI, "Led by senior social worker Chandrakant Saxena, the representatives of the community reached the Nihalganj police station in the city under the banner of the Sri Chitragupta Committee and filed the complaint. A memorandum will be handed over to the district collector."

As per the complainant, the film's trailer shows deity Chitragupta dressed inappropriately in modern attire and is surrounded by 'half-naked women', which according to him is derogatory. "This has hurt religious sentiments," Srivastava said. He also said that a conspiracy is being conducted to harm social harmony and demanded the removal of objectionable scenes.

Earlier, a senior BJP minister from MP, Vishwas Sarang, who is also the higher education minister, demanded a ban on the movie. In a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, Sarang stated that the comedy in the film depicts Hindu gods inappropriately.

He wrote, "In a fresh such incident, Ajay Devgan starring in the movie - 'Thank God', Chitragupt, who is considered as the God of Kayastha, has been portrayed with half-nude women and derogatory language has been used in the movie. It has hurt the sentiments of the people of the Kayastha community across the country and therefore, this movie should be banned." He also accused Bollywood of showing Hindu deities in a wrong way.

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thank God is a comedy-family entertainer in which actor Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the role of Lord Chitragupta. The film is slated for an October 24 release.