Through hard work, dedication & passion to live the life of his dreams, he started his career as a door to door salesman. Today he owns his own marketing/consulting agency which helps other businesses to grow and achieve targets. On asking more about his business he says, " Over the years, I have managed to build a strong team of dedicated workers who work diligently to help other businesses grow. Till date we have managed to work with several clients local & international and we assure you that over time & tireless efforts our agency will definitely be one of the best marketing agencies we have."

Nicholas David Alexander also known as The Captain Davo is a successful Businessman & Streamer who has taken over the world of popularity with his amazing content on placing bets. By streaming, he has not only managed to gain over 800k followers across social media but he has also built the life he deserves.

Nicholas has decided to take a new step in his career & venture into the music Industry. Although this is a huge step which comes with many challenges, his experiential knowledge and his will to take risks has allowed him to step into the Industry. He says, " I have always had an interest in the music industry & I firmly believe now is the time I do something big in the industry."

Not only he plans to collaborate with various other music artists & entertain audiences with his amazing talent but he also plans to distribute his singles among major distributors. He says, " I have distributed my latest single (Black Forest) via Universal Music/Ingrooves & I assure you that there are also other various singles on which I am working on."

His venture into the music industry has certainly built up a bubble of excitement among the audiences. Till date, he has managed to keep the audiences entertained via his videos where they got to learn about all the tricks up his sleeves related to placing bets. Now people are awaiting the time when he will be one of the most amazing music artist & DJ. The path to success in this field might be full of challenges but we all know that his determination will pave his way to triumph.