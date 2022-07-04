The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death. Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case.
A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad. He is currently in judicial custody.
He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges. Pithani had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case. He had claimed in his plea that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.
Rajput allegedly died by suicide in his Mumbai residence in June 2020. Later, the NCB began a probe, based on some WhatsApp chats, into an alleged drug supply racket in the film industry. The NCB had also arrested several people, including Rhea Chakraborty. Most of them are now out on bail.
