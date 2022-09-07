After actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK was granted bail in the 2020 molestation case by a court in Mumbai on Tuesday, he has now got a major relief in another court case as well.
Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK Granted Bail In Controversial Tweets Case
A court in Mumbai granted bail to KRK in the case in connection with his controversial tweets about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and others, to name a few.
KRK, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. The cops had claimed that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood celebrities.
However, KRK's lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav in his bail plea, claimed that the tweets under scanner, were only his comments on Akshay's film Laxmii and that no offence was committed by him as alleged by the cops. The bail plea further mentioned that KRK is acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film industry."
An FIR was filed against KRK in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
KRK often finds himself in the news for his controversial tweets and videos on Bollywood celebrities and their movies.
