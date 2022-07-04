Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday appeared before the court of the metropolitan magistrate in suburban Andheri in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Kangana Ranaut Appears Before Mumbai Court In Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar
This is her third appearance before the court after Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020. In his complaint, Akhtar (76) had accused Ranaut of making defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which he said had damaged his reputation.
Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the TV interview while referring to a 'coterie' in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.
Workwise, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Razneesh Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad. The film turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of 2022. She will next be seen in Tejas and Emergency.
