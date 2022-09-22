Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Reveals She Is Honest But Not Harsh When It Comes To Shah Rukh Khan’s Films

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. They have been married for 30 years and have always stood by each other through thick and thin. Gauri, who is an interior designer, recently appeared on producer Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

The star wife further revealed several interesting things about her work life, the pressures of being the wife of a superstar, and her kids-Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, and the bond they share. Gauri also revealed that she is honest when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan's movies.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has known Gauri and Shah Rukh for a long time now, revisited an incident from the past during the conversation. He said, "I have seen that you are honest with Shah Rukh. I will not mention the movie, but I have been at a screening, where we were watching a film of SRK's that was not very good. And half way through the film you had tapped me, and said "You are liking this movie?"

"I was smiling because Shah Rukh was sitting right next to me. And you're like how can you like this movie? So, I said we will talk at interval Gauri. And the other time you said, "you can't release this movie." And like then I realised that's been your strength. You are not his fan at home. You are not adding to his fandom. You actually show him a mirror when it's required," the host said.

In response, Gauri stated that she tries to make her point without offending Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to his work and expresses her honest views without being harsh. "Yes like I said, you know you have to be real. And if he's showing me, he wants my opinion, it has to be what I feel, and what you know, the truth. And nothing but the truth. And also, when I speak to him, I won't be harsh, and I won't be demeaning. And I will not ever use those words, which will hurt him. I put it across in a way, I'll still be honest. I can be like, 'I can talk with you on the side'. But obviously, I put it in a more polite manner. I know how to talk to him, but I do put my point across," Gauri said.

Gauri was also seen calling Shah Rukh in one of the show's segments called 'Hey Karan! It's Me!', video of which is doing the rounds on social media. For the unversed, SRK and Gauri got married in 1991 and have three kids together. Speaking on the professional front, Khan will make his big screen comeback and has three films lined up-Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan, all of which are slated for a 2023 release.