Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away At 82; Ajay Devgn, Mohit Chauhan Mourn His Demise

Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh, known for crooning classics like "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai", died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a city hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82.

During his decades-long journey in the film industry, the singer came to be best known for songs like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

According to Mitali Singh, herself a noted singer, the veteran artist was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh told PTI.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

"Bhupendra Singhji left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 this evening. He was unwell since last 6 months. The cremation will take place at 12.30 am (Monday night) at Oshiwara crematorium," said the family's spokesperson in a late night statement. In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial, Haqeeqat, where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the death of the noted singer. In his condolence message, Koshyari said, “The news of the demise of veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh is deeply saddening. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Bhupinder Singh gave us some of the most memorable songs and ghazals His soulful music will live on for many more years.”

"Heartfelt condolences to Smt Mitali Singh and other members of the bereaved family," said the Governor.

Shinde, in his condolence message, said Bhupinder Singh was revered by millions of music lovers. “With the demise of Bhupinder Singh, we have lost an artist whose voice was revered by audiences. “His voice made several ghazals immortal and unforgettable. His songs will continue to resonate in the minds of the audiences,” the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the veteran artist was a gifted singer. “Sad to hear about demise of veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh. With his gifted voice he gave us many memorable songs. His contribution in the field of music will be remembered forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans," Fadnavis said. Bollywood singers and musicians, including Harshdeep Kaur, Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad news… Rest in Peace Bhupinder Ji. A huge loss to the world of music."

"Oh no! RIP," Ankur Tewari wrote. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. 🕉 Shanti 🙏." Mohit Chauhan's tweet read, "Devastated. I loved this man to bits. What a singer! What a voice! What a master guitar player!! Hindi film music industry will never have another #BhupinderSingh RIP Maestro. Play the riff up there, yet again!"