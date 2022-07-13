Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane says she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under isolation. Hocane, best known for Pakistani dramas, Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si and Aahista Aahista, shared the update in an Instagram post.
Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Tests Positive For COVID-19
Advertisement
"Covid +ve, the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after," the actor wrote late Tuesday night.
Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane, thanked her fans and followers for their prayers. "... InshaAllah i shall be back on my feet & back to work #happyquarantinetome (sic)" she added in the post.
Last week, COVID-19 response body of Pakistan had issued fresh guidelines with masking up and social distancing among some safety measures ahead of the Eid ul Azha (which was celebrated on July 10) as the number of coronavirus cases rose across the country.
Advertisement
- Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications
- Tollywood Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Urmila Matondkar: I Have Married A Man Who Has Physically, Mentally And Emotionally Stood By Me
- Karan Johar On Reports Calling His Birthday Bash COVID-19 Super-Spreader: I Feel Marginally Victimised
- Karan Tacker Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Urges People To Wear Mask
- Daniel Craig Tests Positive For COVID-19, His Broadway Show Macbeth Cancelled Through April 7
- Lara Dutta Tests Positive For COVID-19; Her Mumbai Residence Sealed: Report
- Nora Fatehi Shares Her Ordeal Of Performing For The First Time Post COVID-19 Recovery
- Shraddha Kapoor: I Feel Like I Am In No Place To Complain About How The Pandemic May Have Affected Me
- Justin Bieber Tests COVID-19 Positive, Reschedules His Justice World Tour Concert
- Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Records Over 50 COVID-19 Positive Cases In 3 Days
- Jaya Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Karan Johar Continues Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani