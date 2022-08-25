Veteran filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak, known for films like Salman Khan's Sanam Bewafa and Rajesh Khanna's Souten, has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital due to lung infection.

His nephew Navin confirmed the news to PTI and said that the condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker is 'critical.'

The news agency quoted Navin as saying, "He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition."

Also, the doctor treating Saawan confirmed that the veteran filmmaker is suffering from a lung ailment. However, he refused to divulge any further details on the same.

Saawan Tak Kumar has been a part of the Hindi Film Industry for over five decades. The director made his debut in Bollywood with Gomti Ke Kinare which marked Meena Kumar's last appearance on screen.

Tak is best known for helming Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Saawan...The Love Season (2003). He also teamed up with Rajesh Khanna for the 1983 film Souten featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.

Besides directing films, Saawan Kumar Tak also penned songs for films like Rajesh Khanna's Souten and Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's Bollywood debut Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai.