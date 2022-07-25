Here is some good news for all Tiger Shroff fans! The Bollywood star is all set to headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming action entertainer titled Screw Dheela. The makers officially announced this project with a 3 minute-long teaser in which the actor is seen performing some kickass action sequences.

The sneak-peek begins with Tiger Shroff's character tied to a chair while the baddies confront him. After being shown a silhouette of a woman, he is seen getting emotional and beating the villains to pulp. The impressive action scenes include Tiger performing some slow-mo backflips and impressive cartwheels with his hands tied and a knife wedged in his back.

Karan Johar who is bankrolling Screw Dheela, took to his Instagram handle to share the film's announcement video and wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥."

Watch the trailer video.

Screw Dheela marks Tiger Shroff's first collaboration with director Shashank Khaitan who has previously helmed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. While the makers have kept the name of the film's female lead under wraps, rumours suggest that the makers have roped in Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead.

Tiger's last release was Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2 which was a box office dud. Besides Screw Dheela, the actor also has Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo in the pipeline.