Many who are born into a film family dream of becoming a star one day, and young star kid Shanaya Kapoor is also amongst those dreamers. Daughter of actor Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is also cousins to actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, which will be directed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan. The film will also feature newcomers Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

Even before stepping into the film world, Shanaya already enjoys a massive following on social media. As the star gets closer to fulfilling her childhood dream of working in movies, she recently opened up about her debut in depth and how she has not taken the opportunity for granted.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, Shanaya Kapoor revealed that she is working round the clock to make her debut role memorable. She also talked about having jitters as she inches towards her dream. Shanaya stated that she is both excited and nervous about her Bollywood debut.

"Nervous because it's important that I do the best job and because it isn't just a first film, it's the first step towards, hopefully, a long and varied career. And excited because I'm finally a step closer towards realising a dream I've had since childhood. It's a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it's a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It's very close to my heart! I'm extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak," the actress stated.

The 22-year-old star further explains that her launch is different from the previous launches that have happened in the industry before. "I am very excited", she said, "it's not a typical 'launch' as perhaps people would expect. It's a solid story about 3 youngsters, and the character is quite challenging. I'm preparing for it. I've worked very hard and I will continue to-it's not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job - you're meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognise that when they see my work. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it," Shanaya noted.