Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Is Under Home Quarantine

Actress Shefali Shah recently took to her social media handles to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said that she has isolated herself after her tests for the virus came positive.
The Jalsa actress wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor."
Further, Shefali also urged everyone who came in her contact with her to get tested immediately.
"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Play stay safe and take care," the Waqt actress mentioned in her note.
With regards to work, Shefali recently appeared in the Netflix film Darlings in which she essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's mother. The movie also featured Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.
The actress will next be seen in the second season of Netflix series Delhi Crime. The series is scheduled to release on August 26. Shefali was also recently in news for winning the Best Actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video film Jalsa co-starring Vidya Balan.
