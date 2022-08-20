Here's some good news pouring in! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy.
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Welcome A Baby Boy; Actress Says 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
The Neerja actress took to her Instagram page to share this happy news with her fans with a statement which was accompanied with Bob Marley's song Three Little Birds and a blue heart emoticon.
The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."
As soon as Sonam shared this big news, many of her industry colleagues dropped congratulatory messages for the new parents. Sayani Gupta commented, "That is fantastic! Congratulations!!! Love love love." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congrats!!!! ❤️❤️🤗😘." Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Sonam's post.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of happy picture of Sonam and Anand and wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents," along with heart and star emojis.
Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March this year with an adorable post. She had shared pictures of hubby Anand cradling her baby bump and captioned them as, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."
Sonam and Anand dated for several years before they got hitched in 2018. With regards to work, the actress' last big screen outing was Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's upcoming film Blind.
