The Journey Has Been Very Beautiful, Says Raj Saluja While Talking About His Debut Film As A Writer

Actor-turned-writer Raj Saluja is in the spotlight for his upcoming film Rashtra Kavach Om. While the film's trailer has been graced with immense love, the story of the same is penned by Raj Saluja and Niket Pandey. It is set to release on July 1st, and since this is his debut work as a writer, we got in touch with Raj to know about his journey on the first project and to learn more about his upcoming projects. Let's see what Raj Saluja has to say...

How would you describe your journey as a writer for your upcoming film, Rashtra Kavach Om?

Since this is my debut film as a writer, I'm very excited about it. Moreover, it's a big show with an experienced and renowned cast. It's jittery, and the story of the film is full of action and emotion. But the journey has been very beautiful and love-worthy.

The film is already creating a huge buzz on the Internet and everywhere. What are your expectations from its release?

My expectations are neutral because the time and audience are both very unpredictable. Besides that, many big films have made surprise announcements. So I'm not expecting much, but I'm also confident that it won't be a flop. The story is good, and I'm sure that the film will also get some word-of-mouth publicity too.

What's the story behind changing the name of the film to Rashtra Kavach Om?

Rashtra Kavach Om has some meaning for the film, but Om: The Battle Within didn't have any. After you see the film, you will understand why Rashtra Kavach has been added to the film's name. It is a very important part of the film! So that is the reason why we took this very important decision to change the name of the film.

Can you tell us more about your new film "Baap" which stars legendary actors?

So, bringing these 80s action heroes together was Ahmed Khan Sir's vision, and I came on board for the screenplay of the film. Baap is more like a celebration of 80's action heroes for us as well as for the audience. It received a tremendous response after that small announcement. While the film has a lot of action, one can also experience strong emotions. And all these actors are supremely fit for the story and the role.

Why do you think that Rashtra Kavach Om could be a successful film?

The story of the film is in its place. Most films don't work because they aren't very precise about their story and just put it together with the screenplay and action scenes. But the good part about Om is that we have tried to create a nice balance between the story and action sequences, which was done by Ahmed Sir and Kapil Verma. So that is what we are banking on!

What more is added to your future project lists?

There is a suspense thriller that my friend Niket Pandey and I have jotted down. So, I'm looking forward to that film and I'm pretty excited about it. Also, Husaini Hasnain, who is a producer of films like Khuda Haafiz 2 and Runway 34, is producing this film. It's something along the lines of Drishyam; there are mind-bending scenarios and you don't know what is coming next. So, this film is close to my heart. Moreover, I was very delighted to work on this film because I never imagined that I could work in such a genre. Besides this, I'm producing two films. One is a female-centric comedy-drama, and the other one is a rom-com.